Cancer information bus heading to Kirkcaldy

A mobile cancer support service is heading to Kirkcaldy.

Beryl, the Macmillan Cancer Support bus, will offer free specialist information and support to anyone whether they currently have cancer, are worried about a loved one, or concerned about the signs and symptoms.

Beryl, the Macmillan bus

With a focus on financial concerns this month, the team is encouraging locals to visit the bus to ask questions about how Macmillan can help – latest research has found cancer patients in Scotland are on average £420 worse off each month because of their diagnosis.

They will offer specialist cancer information and emotional support, the aim of the mobile support service is to help people access information and support they need in their local community, with trained professionals on-hand to help, as well as give advice on the signs and symptoms of all cancers.

Craig Blackwood, Radiographer and Cancer Information and Support Specialist said: “A cancer diagnosis is devastating, and we know it’s not always easy to know where to go for information or to find someone to talk to. That’s why we are coming to Kirkcaldy.

“We also know how hard it is to deal with both the physical and emotional impacts of cancer without the added burden of worrying about your finances.

“Whether you have been diagnosed or are caring for a loved one we can offer practical information and support about finances and where to access benefits advice and grants.”

Craig added: “Nobody should face cancer with the added stress of worrying about how they will pay the bills. If you have concerns Macmillan is right here with you to give you that practical advice and signpost you to services that can help, so you are able to live life as fully as you can.”

The Macmillan bus will visit the High Street on Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st February between 11am and 5pm.

Anyone who needs help before the bus arrives, or who can’t get along on the day, can call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 808 0000, Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm.

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo.