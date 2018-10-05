Cash to help combat elder abuse in Fife

A Fife-wide project to help combat abuse of the elderly has received a funding boost.

Action on Elder Abuse Scotland has been awarded £6480 from People’s Postcode Trust, a charity funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, for its Elder Abuse Recovery Project in Fife.

The project helps anyone over the age of 55 in Fife who has experienced some form of abuse – whether physical, financial, psychological, sexual or neglect by an individual or agency that should have been caring for them.

The award coincided with International Day for Older Persons, which was on October 1, and aims to raise awareness of issues facing older people.

Lesley Carcary, director of AEA Scotland, said the award was very welcome, adding: “The Elder Abuse Recovery Project is completely unique, in that it facilitates recovery through building resilience and helps older victims of abuse to regain their independence. We are delighted that the People’s Postcode Trust has chosen to support this invaluable work.”

Estimates suggest that around 10 per cent of older Scots experience some form of abuse each year. In Fife, this equates to around 7500 people, although much of it remains hidden because victims are unwilling or unable to speak out.

Jim Leishman MBE, Provost of Fife, said: “We need ambitious ventures like this that will benefit some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

○For more information, the public can call the free and confidential Action on Elder Abuse hotline 080 8808 8141 or visit: www.elderabuse.org.uk/in-scotland.