Charity ball is hailed a success

The first ball in Scotland to raise awareness of Endometriosis has been a great success.

The event, orgainsed by Claire Watson, saw around 100 people from across the country pack out Methil’s Innerleven Gospel Hall.

The ball brought together women who suffer from the condition.

Claire said: “We started the night off we just everyone getting to say their hellos so many of the woman hadn’t meet me in person.

“Then around 8.30pm we did the raffle. I had so many prizes, mainly all of them were donated from local businesses. Later on in the night I showed a video I had made all about endometriosis with ladies with endo from Fife talking about what it’s really like to live with endo.

“We danced talked and took loads of photos and to be honest, just supported each other in person.

“I feel so honoured to have meet this ladies. Together we raised £1000 on the night.”

Claire continued: “For me this event wasn’t about me it was about woman with endometriosis getting together and showing them that they are not alone.

“Endo can be so lonely and I wanted a night where these amazing strong woman could get together and just make a stand and also let their hair down.”

She added: “The money we raised is all going to the charity Endometriosis UK who I volunteer for as support group leader for Fife.”