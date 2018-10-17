Community council appeals for out-of-hours service to be restored

North Glenrothes Community Council has warned of a “full and vigorous campaign” unless the out-of-hours service is restored at Glenrothes Hospital.

The community council sent a letter to Fife Health & Social Care Partnership this week, condemning its decision to close the service earlier this year.

The partnership is currently carrying out a public consultation on the future of the service, however, there is no option to retain a service in Glenrothes.

The two options included are: a service at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital and Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital, or just one at the former.

The community council said it was “not acceptable”, adding: “This service is not just a massive benefit to Glenrothes – it mitigates travel and cost to service a much wider geographical area.”

The letter states that while the community council is open to change, it “stands by the absolute truth that there is a need for a local out-of-hours service at Glenrothes Hospital”.

The letter concludes: “We suggest if money has to be saved, save it by getting rid of the management that has led to this point of no additional GPs and nurses. Resolve this now and reopen the Glenrothes service, or we will have to consider the launch of a full and vigorous campaign until it has opened.”

The partnership closed the service at Glenrothes Hospital earlier this year, and it will remain shut at least until January 2019.