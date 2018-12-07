Compassion and care earn Queen’s Nurse accolades for three Fifers

Three Fifers are among a group of 21 people to have been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

The trio were selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland.

Gerry Hastie is a community mental health nurse in Leven, Lyndsey Forsyth is an Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) nurse specialist in Kirkcaldy, and Pauline Buchanan is a community dermatology nurse practitioner working across Fife.

All were nominated for providing high quality, compassionate care in their community.

After completing the programme successfully, they were awarded the Queen’s Nurse title along with thw other community nurses at a ceremony in Edinburgh on November 29.

It marks only the second time the honour has been made in Scotland in almost 50 years following the re-introduction of the title in 2017.

Pauline said: “I have a passion for improving the care for patients living with uncomfortable and often painful skin conditions. I aim to bring back quality to their lives by educating them to manage their own condition.”

Lyndsey said: “It is a real joy to see how well young people can do with the right support. A key part of my role is to help change people’s attitudes and perceptions of ADHD.”

Gerry added: “Being a nurse in the community helps me understand how the lived experience of an individual impacts on their health and ability to adapt. ”