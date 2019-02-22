Concert raising funds for vital ambulance cars

Local volunteers from charity St John Scotland are to host a fundraising concert to raise money for its patient transport service in Fife.

The concert will take place in the beautiful surroundings of Hill of Tarvit Mansion, near Cupar, and feature music from local singing group Cantamus.

A grand raffle draw on the night will help raise much-needed funds for the volunteer service, which was established in 2017, and helps patients with kidney disease who need dialysis to get to hospital for their treatment. You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy murder: Man arrested over Kevin Byrne Killing

Post office closures: Now five branches closed in Fife

Anger as cuts to emergency GP service extended

With dialysis treatments required three times every week, and taking several hours each visit, it is a service which is a godsend for many who would otherwise struggle to get to their appointments.

Lesley Macdonald, chair of St John Scotland in Fife, said: “Our Patient Transport service is run entirely by volunteers, and since it started two years ago, is already making a difference to local patients. We hope that this concert – as well as being an enjoyable night – will help us raise money so we can continue to run this vital service in Fife.”

One patient told us: “Without this service being available I’m sure I’d be much less well. Relying on the Scottish Ambulance Service can sometimes mean a lengthy wait as the ambulance transport picks up other patients. The St John service is a godsend and gives me a door-to-door service.”

Tickets for ‘Music at the Mansion’, which takes place on Friday, April 5, cost £12 and are available by contacting Mary Gilmour on 07713 624768 or emailing info@stjohnscotland.org.uk