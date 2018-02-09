Cupar mum raises £1350 after diabetes diagnosis

A Cupar mum has raised more than £1,350 for charity after her 10-year-old son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

Jennifer Nicolson (40), a paedatric staff nurse at Ninewells Hospital, ran 100 miles throughout January in a bid to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

She decided to take on the challenge after her son Jake was diagnosed in October.

So far Jennifer has raised £1350 for the charity, having set out to raise £100.

She said she was “gobsmacked” by the response of the local community to the fundraiser, adding: “I didn’t expect to raise anything like that.”

Jake was diagnosed with the condition in October, after Jennifer noticed worrying signs.

“I’m a children’s nurse myself,” she explained.

“I have a background knowledge of diabetes. He wasn’t well over a period of a couple of weeks and I put two and two together.

“I noticed he lost quite a bit of weight in a few days, was drinking excessively, was going to the toilet through the night, he looked tired and didn’t have the same energy.”

Jennifer said the diagnosis left her “devastated”.

Jennifer said: “I was devastated. I had a hunch that this is what it was going to be, but when you get it confirmed it’s a bit of a shock.

“My mother-in-law had been a type 1 diabetic so we knew what was ahead.”

Jennifer said Jake, a pupil at Castlehill Primary School, had been “amazing” since getting the diagnosis.

While still in hospital he was already checking his own blood sugar levels, and within two weeks was doing his own insulin injections.

“The diabetic team and the school have been really impressed with him,” she said.

“He’s just taken it all in his stride.

“He’s been a little trooper.”

After receiving the diagnosis, Jennifer decided she wanted to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

“You feel a bit helpless when you get a diagnosis like that,” Jennifer explained.

“I thought if I could raise funds towards finding a cure or helping someone it made me feel like I was doing something.”

If you would like to support Jennifer, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jennifer-nicolson3.