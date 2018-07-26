Debate over East Neuk care home site continues

Residents have suggested a new site for a replacement care home in Anstruther, as the debate over the preferred choice continues.

Fife Health & Social Care Partnership and Fife Council’s preferred site is at Bankie Park – a choice which has angered many locals, so much so that more than 1000 have signed a petition called ‘save our parkland’.

In response to the debate, Anstruther’s community council has written to Fife Council, asking for other sites to be considered and recommending the Skeith site.

The new care home would be built on land next to the Skeith Health Centre in Cellardyke.

In the letter, after giving reasons for not choosing other sites, it states: “This leaves us with what the community council believes is a viable site that would receive widespread community support , the Skeith site.

“We appreciate that a single storey build may not fit but as Willow House is two-storey we see no real issue making Ladywalk two storey.

“As for not having a private home next to a council home we cannot see that this is a real issue. Having the GP surgery and the NHS clinic next door is surely a positive to this site.”

The letter concludes with the community council stating that, while it supports the construction of a replacement care home, it feels the public opinion about the Bankie Park site would make it “very difficult” for Fife Council through the planning stages.

