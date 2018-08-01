East Neuk Foodbank stock at ‘lowest it’s ever been’

The East Neuk Foodbank has stated stock is at the “lowest it’s ever been”, as it issued an appeal for donations.

While the number of people using the service has remained steady, despite the roll out of Universal Credit, food donations have dropped during the summer months.

The foodbank is in need of tinned meat, soups, vegetables, pasta and rice, as well as sauces, milk and sugar.

“We’re probably at the lowest we’ve ever been,” said project co-ordinator Richard Wemyss.

He said high-profile period poverty campaigns had seen an increase in the amount of sanitary products donated, but there was still the need for basic food stuffs.

“I think it’s more to do with the heat wave,” Richard added. “People are not as aware.”

Most of the clients using the East Neuk Foodbank are people aged 45 and over, and Richard is concerned that not as many families are using the service as other foodbanks.

He said: “Maybe families are embarrased to come along. Folk can contact us through Facebook or email us. We can be completely confidential.

“They don’t have to come through the door. We also don’t take referrals – just come along and speak to us.”

Donate to the foodbank by visiting Anstruther Church between 12-4pm on Tuesdays, or 4-6pm on Wednesdays. Donations can also be dropped off at Waid Campus or Co-op.