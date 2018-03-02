Family of Fife man raises thousands of pounds for Victoria Hospital

The family of local man Angus McCain rasied £2800 for the respiratory department at the hospital, following his death in 2016.

Angus was well known to the staff at Ward 43 in the Victoria Hospital, as he suffered from Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD).

ILD is a condition which affects the interstitium, which is the network of tissue that supports the lungs.

Following his death, his two daughters, along with his wife Anne, started raising funds to support others with the condition.

Through a collection at Mr McKain’s funeral, a fundraising event and a generous donation from the local Balgonie Masonic Lodge, Mr McKain’s family raised thousands of pounds for the hospital department.

Anne McKain said: “Like most people, Angus didn’t like to have to come into hospital although when he did, the staff on Ward 43 did all they could to make it a home away from home.

“As a family, we knew that he was well looked after.

“After Angus passed away, we wanted to do something positive that would both honour his memory and help others experiencing similar health problems.

“Angus was a member of the local Balgonie Masonic Lodge and they helped us enormously to raise enough money to make a real difference.”

Anne continued: “Having managed to raise the money we have, it is really satisfying to know that it will be used to help others with ILD, and particularly to support them to remain home with their families and they would wish to be.”

The funds raised by the family of Angus will be used to purchase three portable high flow heated oxygen delivery systems.

This is a new piece of technology which can assist those with ILD to improve their oxygen levels whilst at the same time enhancing their comfort.

While such technology has been used in hospitals for some time, only recently have portable devices become available, enabling many people with ILD to be discharged home and remain there with the ongoing support and input of nursing and medical staff.

Respiratory consultant Dr Devesh Dhasmana thanked the family.

He said: “We are very grateful to Anne and the family for such a kind donation to our Interstitial Lung Disease Fund.

“Mr McKain’s family have raised an incredible amount of money for the fund, which will benefit many others with the condition for years to come, allowing sick patients with high oxygen needs who are otherwise stable to continue their care at home. On behalf of all in the respiratory department, we would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to Anne and her family.”