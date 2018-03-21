Fife adult dies from meningococcal meningitis

An adult from central Fife has died in hospital as a result of meningococcal meningitis.

NHSFife confirmed the patient was admitted to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where they passed away.

It has identified those who have been in close contact with the patient to provide antibiotics, guidance and support where necessary.

Meningococcal disease is not particularly infectious and is only spread through prolonged close contact, most often with household members or other intimate contacts.

Dr Chris McGuigan, consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “Whilst an uncommon infection, invasive meningococcal disease can be very dangerous so it is particularly important to know what to look out for in terms of symptoms. These can include fever or vomiting, severe headache, stiff neck, dislike of bright lights, drowsiness, and rash that does not disappear if pressed with a glass.

“Furthermore, young children may refuse food, appear drowsy or agitated, and have unusual body movements or a shrill, moaning cry when handled.

“If you notice these symptoms you should seek urgent medical advice and treatment.”

Those with any combination of the described symptoms about are encouraged to contact their GP, or call NHS 24 by dialling 111.