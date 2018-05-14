Fife celebrates 70 years of the NHS

Seventy years of the National Health Service in Fife has been marked with an interfaith service of celebration and thanksgiving at the Abbey Church in Dunfermline.

The service – which was co-ordinated by NHS Fife’s Department of Spiritual Care – was led by Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, The Right Reverend Dr Derek Browning.

Amongst those in attendance was Shona Robison MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, and Councillor Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife.

A considerable number of healthcare workers, both past and present, were also in attendance alongside representatives from the many and varied communities and groups across Fife.

Tricia Marwick, chair of the NHS Fife Board, said: “Since the National Health Service came into being in July 1948, it has served and cared for communities across Fife and beyond.

“While treatments have moved on significantly, the ethos of providing compassionate care which treats individuals with dignity and respect, remains as strong as ever.

“The NHS touches each and every one of our lives at some stage and it is important, therefore, that we celebrate this milestone and give thanks to those who have cared for us over the course of the last 70 years.”