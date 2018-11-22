Fife charity workers hail £350k ‘lifeline’

A Kirkcaldy-based charity supporting people who are socially isolated has been awarded a huge cash windfall to ensure its vital work continues.

Fife Alcohol Support Services (Fass), which is one of only two Fife charitable organisations to benefit form this latest round of Big Lottery funding totalling £4.4m, has been award a total of £350,131.

The group will use the cash to develop and expand its Curnie Club project, which provides much needed support for people to develop social skills and confidence within the community and improve their quality of life

The cash boost has been warmly welcomed by the charity’s service manager, Jim Bett, who told the Press the funding had come at a crucial time for the organisation.

“This award is a lifeline for us to continue and very timely as money was stating to run out,” he said.

“The Big Lottery has supported us in the past but that funding is never a given so it’s reassuring that that what we do as an organisation is recognised and deemed worthy of further funding.

“It safeguards the charity and will allow us to continue this initiative for the next three years.

“The work we have done through the Curnie Clubs project will allow us to continue to build upon that and enable us reach even more people in the years to come.”

Set up in late 2016, the Curnie Clubs project has already offered vital support to around 200 vulnerable and socially isolated people across Fife through clubs set up in Kircaldy, Leven and Dunfermline.

Those attending the clubs benefit from professional therapeutic group work that allows natural skills and abilities to emerge and be recognised.