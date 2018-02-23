Fife doctor helps at Mumbai mass-gathering

A chiropractor has spoken of his experience after attending a huge spiritual gathering in India to help people.

Dr Jonathan Liu (34), who operates out of the Kingdom Chiropractic Clinic on Bonnygate, travelled to Mumbai at the end of last month as part of a team of 67 chiropractors, working with the Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation.

The group attended a massive spiritual gathering, thought to have attracted around two million people.

For three-and-a-half days, Dr Liu checked and adjusted people who had travelled from all over India to attend, with some queuing for hours to be seen. “I didn’t know much about this trip other than I was going as a chiropractor,” he explained. “I was just preparing to go and help as much as I could. I didn’t know what the gathering was, but I knew it wasn’t a chiropractic organised event.

“When I got there, there was already a gathering of two million people, which was nuts.

“It’s for spirituality – nondenominational, non-political. These people, called devotees, are binded by spirituality.”

The gatherings are held twice a year, with huge tents set up for people to stay and eat.

Speaking about the experience, Jonathan said: “When I was younger I used to subscribe to the idea of altruism.

“But as I’ve grown up I realised I get a kick out of it.

“I get a wonderful feeling out of helping people. But it was hard work.

“It was pretty life changing.”

Jonathan, who also works at a clinic in Edinburgh, has done similar work in the past. Last year, he visited Panama City with Chiropractors Restoring Energy Worldwide, treating people over five days across the city.

He added: “You have a strong feeling when you come back.

“We have absolutely nothing to complain about here.

“We’re really fortunate. I was fortunate to be born and raised in the UK.

“I was struck by just how much love and humanity was there. Some of these people were so poor, but they had the biggest smiles.”

Jonathan said he is planning to go on other trips in the future.