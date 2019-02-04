Fife launch for exhibition which highlights impact of diabetes on people’s lives

A new exhibition which highlights the impact diabetes has on people’s lives is coming to Fife this weekend.

It is being staged by Diabetes Scotland, and it makes its public debut at Lochgelly Theatre on Saturday at 2.00pm.

It also coincides with the organisation’s Make It Happen campaign.

The exhibition features photographs of people with diabetes, or affected by the condition, and reflects on the many challenges they face.

Most people in the collection have either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Others have neither but are profoundly affected by the condition their loved ones have to manage every day of their lives.

The aim is to illustrate the sheer variety of people - all ages and backgrounds - among the 22,000 Fifers who live with the condition and convey the impact diabetes has on thousands more.

Angela Mitchell, national director of Diabetes Scotland said: “If you live with diabetes yourself, care for someone with the condition, or have strong links to diabetes then our Diabetes in Scotland – Making Change Happen events are for you. “We want to hear your concerns, share our priorities for 2019 and discuss ways you can get involved in helping make change happen.

“The recent success of our Flash Glucose Monitoring campaign – which resulted in the life-changing technology rolled out on prescription across Scotland – shows what we can achieve together.

“We want to ensure everyone has access to the right technology. We want better emotional and psychological support. We want to prevent people developing Type 2 diabetes in the first place and, wherever possible, help people with Type 2 into remission. We also want to fund more research into better treatments and ultimately a cure.

“We hope that everyone who shares our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm will come along to these events to tell us their concerns and find out how their support and positive action can make change happen.”

Diabetes Scotland’s 25th anniversary portrait exhibition runs from Saturday until May 4 at the Lochgelly Centre.