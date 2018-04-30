Fife MSP supports ‘Kiss Goodbye to MS’ campaign

Fife MSP Claire Baker has pledged her support for MS Society Scotland’s Kiss Goodbye to MS campaign.

MS affects more than 11,000 people in Scotland and can cause problems with how we walk, move, see, think and feel. But the MS Society is driving research into more – and better – treatments. Kiss Goodbye to MS is encouraging people to give up their guilty pleasure this May to raise money for research.

Last week was Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Week (April 23-29) and MS Society Scotland was in the Scottish Parliament to raise awareness of the important role research plays in the lives of people affected by MS.

Claire said: “I am pleased to support MS Society Scotland’s Kiss Goodbye to MS campaign. I know that research into improving treatments for MS sufferers is vital for improving daily life for those living with the condition, and I would encourage everyone to show their support by getting involved.”

Morna Simpkins, director for MS Society Scotland, said: “On this MS Week we would like to highlight the importance of MS research.

“For more than 11,000 people in Scotland, living with MS is a daily reality. This is why the MS Society is driving cutting-edge research into more – and better treatments to ultimately stop MS.

“By joining a global group of fundraisers and taking part in Kiss Goodbye to MS, your small sacrifice could help us find new treatments for people living with MS and their loved ones.”

MS is an unpredictable condition that is different for everyone. It affects how a person thinks, feels and moves. For support and information, please contact the helpline on 0808 800 8000.

Sign up for Kiss Goodbye to MS on the MS Society website at www.mssociety.org.uk/kissgoodbyetoMS