Fife nurse shortlisted for work in field of dementia

A nurse from Cardenden has been shortlisted for a national award for her innovative work in the field of dementia.

Yvonne Manson, dementia nurse consultant with Perth-based care home group Balhousie Care Group, is a finalist in the RCNi Nurse Awards which celebrate excellence in nursing care throughout the country.

Yvonne, who heads up a host of dementia initiatives throughout the group’s 25 care homes in Scotland, has been shortlisted in the leadership category for the awards.

With a focus on collaboration between staff and residents, these initiatives have included memory boxes, themed interior decor, multi-sensory therapy and virtual reality headsets and they all encourage reminiscence as well as family time and personal space.

She also leads the company’s dementia ambassador programme, which sees at least two staff members in every care home act as active ambassadors for dementia practices meeting regularly to share ideas and learn new techniques.

Yvonne said: “I’ve been fortunate to have worked in this sector for more than two decades and to have learned from some of the best.

“It’s exciting to get recognition for all Balhousie Care Group’s hard work with the dementia programme.

“The staff here inspire me every day with their dedication, and to see others gaining confidence and progressing our ideas is so gratifying.”

Yvonne has worked in care homes for 23 years and is a fierce advocate for innovation in the sector.

The awards ceremony takes place on July 4.