Fife parents encouraged to protect their children from flu

Parents of primary school children in Fife are being urged to act now to get their children ready to flight flu this winter.

Following last year’s bad flu season, health professionals are highlighting the benefits of getting children vaccinated early ahead of winter hitting.

Flu vaccination consent forms will be arriving home in school bags, which parents need to return within the seven-day window if they wish their child to be vaccinated.

Health chiefs say the safe and effective nasal vaccine is the best way to help protect children from flu – it only takes a few minutes and provides protection for around a year.

The vaccine will be offered to 400,000 primary aged children this year as part of the Scottish childhood immunisation programme.

Dr Gregor Smith, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “Incidences of flu in Scotland rose last winter, which is why we’re advising people to get ready to fight flu ahead of winter hitting.

“Flu can be serious, and can result in even healthy children being hospitalised. The vaccine remains the best way to protect your child against flu and its complications, and helps protect those around them who may be vulnerable to flu.

“Primary school children cannot receive their flu vaccination if a signed consent form isn’t returned, so I’d encourage parents to look out for it. By everyone playing their part, we can stop the spread of the virus this winter.”