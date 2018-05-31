Fife support group for deadly lung disease

A support group for people affected by a deadly lung disease is being held in Fife this week.

The group is for people affected by Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), which gradually destroys the lungs, leading to respiratory failure.

The disease kills around 5000 people per year.

Robert (67) from Pittenween, was in his late 50s when he started to notice that he was feeling out of breath more than usual.

“The doctor told me he thought I had IPF,” he said. “I’d never heard of it before. He printed me out an article. I read the printout but it was only on the last page, the last paragraph that I read the prognosis: 3-5 years life expectancy. This knocked me for six. I told my wife – she was in complete shock. After that I really went into a state of depression. I didn’t know what to do. Everything seemed to collapse round about me for a while.”

Robert now depends on supplementary oxygen at home, which he uses throughout the night and whenever he is doing anything strenuous. Despite his condition, Robert is determined to remain active.

He believes the group is important to educate people about the disease.

The meeting will be held at St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Friday between 11am-1pm.