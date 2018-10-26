Fife volunteers wanted to support Marie Curie

A charity which supports people living with terminal illness is looking for volunteers across Fife.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance recently met with representatives from Marie Curie to hear more about the service provided by the terminal illness charity.

David said: “I am always pleased to be able help raise awareness about the hugely important work carried out by Marie Curie. From the trained volunteers who provide one-to-one emotional support and companionship, the volunteer helpers who provide a range of services, including respite for carers and bereavement support, to the nurses who help to care for individuals and families during extremely difficult times – their support is invaluable to communities.

“I will continue to support Marie Curie in any way I can and would encourage everyone to consider volunteering and making a very real difference to the life of someone with a terminal illness.”

One of the volunteers offering this support is Caroline Bailie from Aberdour. She said: “A holistic service like this is valuable because it’s about the whole family and not just the patient. From personal experience with my dad, caring for someone at the end of life is really tough and can feel very lonely. There’s a lot of emotions and anxiety and simply having a listening ear can mean so much.

“I’d urge anyone to come forward who would benefit from the service for themselves or a loved one. Please also come forward if you’d like to give your time. You don’t need any special skills, just to be compassionate and able to listen to people.”

John Cardno, Marie Curie volunteer co-ordinator, said: “It’s vital that people who could benefit from this free service know it’s available and we’re grateful to David for taking the time to hear more and help us spread that message.”

To request support or to find out more about becoming a volunteer contact John Cardno on 07515134703 or john.cardno@mariecurie.org.uk

The Helper service complements existing support offered in the region by the Marie Curie Nurses who provide hands on care to terminally ill people at home. 4,062 home visits were made by Marie Curie Nurses in Fife last year, including 263 people supported by the fast track discharge service helping people get home from hospital.

Information and Support services are also available for anyone with questions about terminal illness. Contact 0800 090 2309 or visit mariecurie.org.uk/support