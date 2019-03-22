Fifer’s bid to become next dementia friendly village

A Fife community is bidding to become one of the first towns in the Kingdom to achieve dementia friendly status.

Cardenden Corrie Centre was the setting earlier this month for the first of what will be a series of dementia friendly awareness training sessions to be rolled out to business owners and members of the public.

Cardenden locals attending the first training session.

It was hosted by Ruth McCabe from Fife Council Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.

Working with Alzheimer Scotland she is spearheading the local authority’s commitment to make communities a safer and more aware place for those with dementia to live a fuller and more active life.

The course has been designed as an introduction to dementia, so that carers and the wider community can learn more about the subject and feel more confident about discussing the condition and for administering care.

The training covers all aspects of dementia, including the symptoms to look out for, information on how dementia is diagnosed and tips on how we in our everyday lives can cope and make life easier for anyone living with the condition, including adaptations you can make to the person’s home and lifestyle in order to make everyday living easier.

With the number of people living with dementia in the Kingdom projected to rise over the next decade, the Fife authority has drawn up a strategy to deal with the increase.

The initiative follows a similar format to a Fife Council dementia aware pilot which was successfully rolled out in Glenrothes in 2016.

The desire to make Cardenden the next dementia friendly community has been wholeheartedly welcomed by the local councillor, Rosemary Liewald. said it would make a huge positive impact on those living with the condition locally.

“It’s so important for those living with dementia that they have the means to live a full and inclusive life within the village,” she said.

“The training will allow us all to spot those with dementia and offer support and comfort within their daily lives, be it at the shops, in a cafe or going about their business within the village.

“Being given information on how dementia is diagnosed and tips on how we in our everyday lives can cope and make life easier for anyone living with the condition, including adaptations you can make to the person’s home and lifestyle in order to make everyday living easier, has been a big learning curve for all of us and is so worthwhile.

“It was fantastic to see so many people including local businesses, schools and community groups willing to get involved in the training.

“We really can make a difference to the quality of life for those with dementia.”

Dave Roy, Cardenden Community Council chairman also welcomed the move towards achieving dementia friendly status.

He said: “We fully support this initiative and hope that all local business take on the training for their staff including adaptations and signage within their premises.”

The next session takes place at Lochgelly Centre on Monday, March 25. All are welcome to attend.