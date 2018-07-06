Fifers invited to drop in at Kirkcaldy befriending cafe

Fifers are being invited to find out more about befriending with Alzheimer Scotland by coming along to a Befriending Cafe in Kirkcaldy this month.

Organisers are looking for people to pop along on Monday, July 16 at 1pm for a cuppa and cake and have a chat about how befriending can help people with dementia continue to do activities they enjoy.

The cafe, based at the Kirkcaldy Dementia Resource Centre in Hill Street, will provide information about Befriending Connexions Project, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, which brings people with dementia and volunteers together.

The event offers the chance to talk to volunteers who are already befriending, as well as trying out the project’s reminiscence materials, such as photos and other items that evoke memories of Fife in days gone by.

Karen McAlavey, befriending co-ordinator at Alzheimer Scotland, said: “If you can volunteer for a few hours each month, you could make a real difference to a person living with dementia in Fife. Join us on the 16 to find out more!”

There are over 90,000 people with dementia in Scotland and over 6,600 people with dementia in Fife. Almost 1,400 people are diagnosed with dementia in Fife each year.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “I am really pleased that players of People’s Postcode Lottery are helping Alzheimer Scotland to make meaningful connections between people with dementia and volunteers in local communities. I hope that the café in Fife will be a great success.”