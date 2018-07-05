Fifers offered unique behind the scenes opportunity to celebrate 70 years of the NHS

As part of its 70th anniversary celebrations, NHS Fife is offering members of the public a unique opportunity to take a peek behind the scenes of its laboratories in Kirkcaldy.

Scientists from the biomedical laboratories are hosting a special event in the foyer of the Victoria Hospital on July 19 and there’s an open invitation to come along and have a look at the work the scientists do.

Naideen Forrest, one of the specialist biomedical scientists who works at the hospital who helped organise the event, said: “For a long time, lab services have gone unseen and unsung.

“ This is a unique opportunity for us to promote what we do and give some insight into what goes on behind the scenes.

“We work and care for our patients just as our colleagues in the nursing and medical professions do –but we are not seen by patients so the impact of our work is not recognised.

“People don’t realise that if the laboratory services were not available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, patients would not be able to be safely discharged from hospital and it could easily come to a standstill.

“We realise that at the start of each specimen pathway is a person, whether it be a five-day-old baby or 105-year-old. We treat all with the same diligence and competence.”

The team is organising hands on activities for children including inoculating microbiology culture plates, using safe alternatives like jelly and yoghurt, a photo booth with props so they can look like biomedical scientists, and an augmented reality device, which will allow them to scan and see inside each other’s bodies.

There will also be information on the work of the labs, displays covering topics such as antibiotic resistance and plenty of opportunity to ask questions.

Video screens will give virtual labs tours and attendees can also book a physical tour on the day.

The aim is to encourage children to engage with and arouse their curiosity in the world of science and its rewards and to help the public to learn about the profession.

“The NHS is a priceless treasure celebrating its 70th Birthday and we are a valuable asset in this service,” added Naideen.