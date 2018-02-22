Final call to Fife’s unpaid carers to take part in survey

With only one week left to take part in Fife’s carers’ strategy consultation, Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership are urging unpaid carers to have their say.

David Heaney, divisional general manager with Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “So far we have issued hundreds of copies of our questionnaire across Fife, including Fife Carers’ Centre, Fife’s People’s Panel and through local health and social care teams. On top of this, over a hundred people have taken part online.”

From initial results the consultation has revealed that: over half (53 per cent) of carers think information advice and guidance to help in their caring role is of most importance; nearly three in five (58 per cent) of carers think improved communications and co-ordination between professionals and agencies is important and;

a quarter of carers think training to help them in their caring role is important.

Mr Heaney continued: “We know there is a large number of people who support or care for family and friends on a regular basis in an unpaid capacity.

‘‘Their dedication is enormously valuable. Our carers’ strategy must reflect and respond to unpaid carers needs now and in the years ahead. The consultation closes on Friday so we are urging unpaid carers to take part in the consultation today. It is their chance to have their voice heard.”

To take part online visit the consultation diary 2018 page within fifedirect.org.uk or to request a hard copy contact Scott Fissenden on 03451 55 55 55 ext 401698 or e-mail: CarersActSurvey@fife.gov.uk