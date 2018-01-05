Firefighter in new hope for cancer treatment

Kirkcaldy firefighter Gary Dall is hoping that this will be the month when he undergoes a stem cell transplant which could save his life.

A donor has been found for father-of-four Gary (50) from Kirkcaldy, who has an aggressive and life threatening blood cancer.

And as long as he and the anonymous donor, who he only knows is a 25-year-old German male, stay free from illness, he could soon undergo the treatment to give him back his life.

A donor was identified back in October, but it wasn’t until this week that Gary was given the good news that a match had been found for him.

Since he was diagnosed with myelodysplasia in June, he has helped promote a drive for more donors through the Anthony Nolan charity.

He was supported in his campaign by local sportsmen from Raith Rovers and Fife Flyers as well as colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

This week Gary told the Press he had enjoyed a good Christmas, but couldn’t wait until he was finally admitted to hospital for the transplant.

“I will have to undergo ten days of intensive chemotherapy before I receive the transplant and after that I will be closely monitored for infections.

“I’m determined to finish my career with the fire service and regain my health not just for me, but also for my family.

‘‘It has been a very stressful time for everyone due to infections and having to be admitted to hospital.

‘‘But I feel we are getting there and once I am admitted to the Beatson I will feel much more relaxed knowing it is definitely going to happen.”

Gary contracted the blood cancer from a trial treatment he underwent to try to cure his Crohn’s disease. It was picked up during a routine blood test in June.

Since then he has been on restricted duties.

And he told the Press that he couldn’t believe the response to his appeal from the public.

“It was totally overwhelming and I am very grateful to everyone who came along. I never thought so many people would turn up, and I know of two people who have been told that they are matches and have submitted blood for further testing.

“Now it’s just a case of waiting and keeping myself free from colds and infections until I am given a date, which could be within days.”