Forth Park housing plans are unveiled

Plans for 59 properties on the site of a former Kirkcaldy maternity hospital have been revealed.

The director of the company behind the proposals for the residential development at Forth Park Hospital reported a great turnout at a public information event held last week.

Information event at The Steadings in Kirkcaldy showcasing the housing plans for the former Forth Park Maternity Hospital site.

Keith Davidson, of Easy Living Developments Limited, told The Press that over 120 came along to The Steadings in Bennochy Road to hear about the first draft plans and that feedback was ‘overwhelmingly favourable’.

The public exhibition invited people to view the proposals as part of the consultation process which is being held by the company and NHS Fife who are giving notice of their intention to submit a planning application for the site.

Mr Davidson said the initial plans include: 15 bungalows, 20 semi-detached houses, 11 detached houses with views across the Forth and nine apartments in the B-listed mansion house – and four apartments in the stable block, which is being converted to accommodate the units.

Mr Davidson said they were pleased with how the session went: “We have been looking at this site for years. It was a great turnout with over 120 people visiting the event.

The B-listed mansion house is set to house nine apartments. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

“The feedback was overwhelmingly favourable, with the main points being- the proposed modern designs, contrasting the existing listed buildings, were extremely well received with many people noting an interest in potentially purchasing on the site.

“The plan to create a second vehicle access at the existing service entrance was dismissed as being both dangerous and having the potential to create a ‘rabbit run’.

“There appeared to be a very strong objection to any form of ‘affordable housing’ and people were keen for us to start work so the eyesore of the main hospital block can be removed.”

He added: “The plan is to submit the full planning application in May/June.

This building used to accommodate nurses. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

“We are hoping a decision will be made in September/October – four months later.”

Forth Park Maternity Hospital has been vacant since the buildings were cleared of all medical and office equipment after it closed in January 2012.

It had supported women giving birth since 1932, but stopped admitting expectant mothers on January 9, 2012, when maternity services switched to Victoria Hospital.