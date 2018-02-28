Funding boost for NHS Fife

NHS Fife is set to receive an extra £19.5 million compared to last year.

The funding boost, delivered by the Scottish Government, is part of a funding increase of £400 million across Scotland.

NHS staff are also set to benefit from the ending of the public sector pay cap, boosting wages for hard working nurses, doctors, cleaners and clerical staff throughout the NHS.

News of the funding boost was welcomed by Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth, who said the extra funding for NHS Fife will support frontline health care and help meet new demands across the Kingdom.

She said: “The Scottish Government continues to deliver for our National Health Service in Fife, and across Scotland.

“The extra £400 million will ensure that Scotland continues to have the best performing NHS across the UK – with lower waiting times and higher patient satisfaction.

“NHS Fife having an extra £19.5 million to play with in the coming year will be transformational for our communities – supporting frontline health care across the Kingdom and helping us meet new demands and pressures in primary, community and social care, as well as in mental health.

“This Scottish Government budget also delivers a pay rise for workers in our NHS.”