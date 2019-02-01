Fundraising bid after tragic loss of two-year-old Megan Clarkson

A fundraising drive inspired by the death of a Kirkcaldy toddler has seen over £4000 raised for good causes.

Megan lost her life on January 2, after battling a rare form of lung cancer. She would have turned three last Sunday, January 27.

But after a collection at her funeral raised almost £2000, Megan’s parents Kelly and Martyn Clarkson have now been inspired to help some of the charities that supported her through her journey.

While attending hospital in Glasgow, Megan’s family were touched by the support of Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation for families of youngsters receiving treatment in the area.

Kelly said the family are drawing comfort from the fantastic response of those who have helped over the last few weeks.

She added: “It’s bittersweet but it’s comforting just to see how loved Megan was.

“We’ll do so much good in her name. She was only two so it’s up to me to do that for her.

“When Megan passed away, I needed to keep going. Everyone else has responded really well to that.

“What people have been offering to do now and in the coming future has been amazing.

“There was almost £2000 collected at Megan’s funeral, we have a friend who is running a kilometre for every day of Megan’s life, so she’s running 1070k over the year. It’s an amazing gesture, she’s got £1300 so far.

“We have another friend who is doing 10 consecutive park runs.”

Megan attended classes at NRJ Dance at Studio Mitchelston Industrial Estate, which launched its own drive to raise £300 for a plaque, however, a strong response resulted in £1300 being raised.

Kelly said: “It just shows you, there were a lot of people that we didn’t know from the dance community who helped. She’d only started going in about August. She really loved it. Megan just captivated you. She was just so beautiful.”

The surplus will also go to Ronald McDonald House.

Kelly added: “They were amazing. They’re just really supportive at all times. We were both there the whole time, so that obviously makes a difference.

“Megan loved to draw, so one of the charities that provides art therapy for chronically ill children is called the Teapot Trust.

“It just provided her with something to do that she enjoyed.

“This to me is a marathon, it’s not a sprint. People are doing all these wonderful things right now, but for me it’s a life-long thing.

“We’ll be looking to keep up Megan’s Journey and looking to turn it into a charity that supports all these functions.”

For more information about fundraising in Megan’s name, go to www.facebook.com/meggymoosjourney