Fundraising friends cycle 200 mile in memory of Fifer

A group of friends completed a 200-mile fundraising cycle in just one day, in memory of a Fife man who died following a short battle with cancer.

Dougie Coull died earlier this year, less than a month after being diagnosed with cancer.

Dougie had signed up to take part in the cycle challenge with his workmates at Double A Trading Company in Cupar.

His friends decided to go ahead with the cycle, in memory of him, and to also use it to raise funds for Maggie’s, which provide support to people with cancer and their families.

The group of six set off from the Cupar-based business at 4.30am, heading towards Loch Lomond.

They were supported along the journey by manager Sandy Armit, who drove alongside them with food, water and equipment.

And in the final stretch of the challenge they were joined by another four friends, who cycled the final section.

Just 18 hours after setting off the group arrived back at the store, having come back via the East Neuk and St Andrews.

In completing the challenge, the group raised more than £5300 for Maggie’s Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Adrian Garden, who suggested the challenge, said Dougie’s death came as a “massive shock”, and described his former colleague as a “gentle giant”.

In memory of Dougie, the group decided to use his old bike. A friend cycled for 198 miles on it, while Adrian completed the first and last miles on the bike.

“The cycle was brilliant,” Adrian, a Newton of Falkland resident, said. “The boss offering to support us meant we didn’t have to carry much.

“Also, the weather was brilliant.

“Although don’t get me wrong, cycling 200 miles in a day is a challenge for anyone.

“But the weather was kind to us and it went as well as it could have done.”

He also thanked Double A owners Sandy and wife Aileen for their help, describing them as “instrumental”.

He added: “I could not have done it without them.”

Adrian is now thinking about organising event every year in memory of Dougie, with one idea being an event based around Loch Leven, with participants able to do as many laps as they want.