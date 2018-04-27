Get fit with new class for seniors on Kirkcaldy’s waterfront

‘Super Seniors’ in Kirkcaldy are being offered the chance to get fit while enjoying stunning views over the town’s waterfront.

Kirkcaldy4All is piloting a series of fitness classes at the Esplanade to encourage locals over the age of 55 to get active.

The sessions start on May 8 and will run every Tuesday from 11am to noon throughout the summer – weather-permitting!

The group exercise classes will cater specifically for those in their mid fifties and over, and will be delivered by qualified trainer Gulzhan Ibrayeva.

The ‘Super Seniors’ classes will make the most of the waterfront mile, and will include a warm-up, a brisk walk, circuit-type exercises and a cool-down, with each session tailored to suit participants’ abilities.

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy4All, said: “When Gulzhan approached us about this idea we didn’t hesitate to make it a reality. It makes the most of Kirkcaldy’s greatest asset – the waterfront – offering people social interaction and engagement whilst keeping fit.”

Gulzhan said: “We are offering people the chance to exercise in the fresh air with beautiful views across the Forth.

“The sessions are ideal for those who may feel intimidated by the thought of a traditional exercise class. My aim is to provide a no pressure approach allowing people to enjoy fitness outdoors.

The classes are free of charge.”

To reserve a place, email laura@kirkcaldy4all.co.uk or call (01592) 640040.