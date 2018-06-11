Give back to your local community with The Health Lottery!

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in central Scotland during the week beginning Sunday June 10 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from money raised through The Health Lottery and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is mid Scotland’s HealthGift CIC Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery draw in October 2011 HealthGift CIC CIC has raised over £1.8 million for community groups in the area, with more than £100 million being raised nationwide.

Past projects have included CLEAR Buckhaven in Fife who deliver regular indoor and outdoor events and activities to improve the local environment such as litter picks, gardening and community art as well as walks and cycle. And Deaf Links who facilitate work placements and volunteering opportunities to build relationships between employers and deaf or sensory impaired participants.

Larger charities and organisations, such as Sustrans, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthGift CIC.

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought in over 32,000 stores or online (link to https://www.healthlottery.co.uk/ where you can also find the results of the 5 weekly draws.