Glenrothes foodbank provides 200 more food parcels than previous year

The number of three-day emergency food supplies given out by Glenrothes Foodbank over the last 12 months is up almost 200 on the year before.

Between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018, the foodbank distributed 3096 of the food supplies – up from 2909 the year previous.

Of this, 1086 went to children.

Glenrothes Foodbank said it shares the concerns of other foodbanks in full Universal Credit rollout areas and that it has provided emergency food and support to people needing help due to the adverse impact of the initial wait and the inability of Universal Credit payments to cover the cost of living.

Jilly Guild, manager, said: “We don’t want to be here forever. No one in Glenrothes should need a foodbank’s help and we want to see an end to people needing emergency food at all.

“It doesn’t have to be this way – with a benefits system that catches people before they fall into crisis, and secure work that provides people with enough money to cover the cost of essentials, this is possible. But until that time, we’ll continue to provide vital support.

“We’re dedicated to ensuring that people with no money for food are able to access emergency support, and that has only been possible because of the generosity shown by local people.”