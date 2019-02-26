Government Minister in Fife today to witness health pilot success

A Scottish Government Minister will visit Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy today to witness for themselves the success of a groundbreaking health and homelessness project.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart will hear from those responsible for the initiative which is providing vital support for homeless patients requiring hospital care.

The two-year pilot, backed by £50m of funding as part of the Scottish Government’s Ending Homelessness Together Action Plan, is designed to prevent homelessness and reduce long-term cost to the NHS.

In 2018, Scottish Government health and homelessness data showed that the rate of attendance at A&E was almost twice as high for households experiencing homelessness as those from the most deprived areas, and three and a half times higher than those from the least deprived areas

Since its introduction in 2018, the initiative has improved the lives of patients with multiple and complex needs and saves vital NHS resources by getting the right advice to people in hospital who might otherwise not seek out help with housing problems. During the project, health staff have referred patients who are homeless or at immediate risk of losing their home to advisers from the homelessness charity, Shelter Scotland, based at the hospital who will work with them to resolve housing issues.

Impressed by the initial success of the project, Alison Watson, deputy director of Shelter Scotland, said: “The project demonstrates how improved links between healthcare and housing can deliver better health for patients and be more cost effective for the NHS by cutting the number of repeat visits.

“In the initial six months, the project saw over 50 people benefit, with most patients only having to wait 24 hours before they leave hospital rather than the average six weeks and there have been major savings for the NHS.”

Michael Kellet, Director, Fife Health & Social Care Partnership added: “We recognised that patients coming into hospital often needed more than medical support.

“People were also attending the emergency department for medical and social care support which would be better planned and delivered within the community.

“By working closely with the hospital teams, Shelter Scotland and Fife Council staff have provided direct support for patients and staff resulting in shorter lengths of stay and more sustainable community supports for individuals.”

The project is being supported by £173,000 of funding from Shelter Scotland’s major donors with contributions from Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.

The Minister will meet hospital staff from various departments involved in the pilot to discuss the pilot’s initial success and what the next steps are in continuing the support of vulnerable patients.