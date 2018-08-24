Have your say on care home plans

Levenmouth residents are being invited to attend a drop in to find out more about the plans for a new care village in Methil.

The new care village will replace the Methilhaven care home and also provide a nursery, playground and extra care houses.

It will be built on the site of the former Kirkland High School.

The plans are for a 36-bed care home, modelled on Ostlers House in Kirkcaldy, Napier House in Glenrothes and Lindsay House in Lumphinnans.

The adjoining nursery annexe will accommodate 39 children, with shared services in the care home.

There will be a communal area within the care home with a café for residents and community use. The Extra Care Housing and Specific Needs bungalows are a mix of two bedrooms and will have two housing officers to provide a service to tenants, linking closely with care staff in the locality.

Councillor David Graham, Fife Council’s spokesman for health and social care, said: “This is a very exciting development for the community in Levenmouth. Methil Care Village gives us an opportunity to develop the first inter-generational facility in Fife that will benefit both our younger and older people.

“It will deliver a state-of-the-art care home, a nursery and 25 homes adapted for older people and people with physical or sensory impairment.

“By locating the care home and nursery together there will be many opportunities to promote greater understanding between the generations and the site has plenty of room for outdoor activities. I’m really looking forward to seeing these plans becoming a reality.”

The event will be held on Tuesday, August 28, at the Woodlands Family Nurture Centre, between 2-7pm.