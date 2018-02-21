Hearing into sex offender Kirkcaldy GP’s fitness to practise

A hearing into a former Kirkcaldy GP’s fitness to practise following a conviction for having indecent images of children began today (Wednesday).

The General Medical Council tribunal on Dr Calum MacGlone, who formerly practised at Kirkcaldy Health Centre, is being held in Manchester. It is expected to run until Friday.

Dr MacGlone was jailed for four years at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last August for taking or permitting to be taken or making a number of indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children contrary to the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982. He was placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The offences, which were of the most serious kind, took place at MacGlone’s then home in Kirkcaldy between September 23 and November 8, 2016. He was suspended from the medical register when they came to light.

The tribunal is enquiring into the allegation that Dr MacGlone’s fitness to practise is impaired by reason of his conviction.

At the end of his court hearing in Kirkcaldy, the sheriff said a custodial sentence was necessary following concerns that the level of risk he presented could not be properly managed in the community. He was also ordered to complete a behavioural programme formen convicted of sexual offences.

At that time MacGlone, who had no previous convictions, had left Kirkcaldy and was living in Hamilton.