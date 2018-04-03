Help Fife cancer sufferers by holding a Kitchen Table Day in aid of Maggie’s

Fifers are being encouraged to get their families, workmates or friends around the kitchen table for a very worthy cause.

Our Maggie’s Centre is asking local people to come up with some creative events to host around their kitchen table either at work or home on April 27 for the third annual Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day.

The cancer caring centre for people diagnosed with any form of cancer, their family and friends, will be hosting its own healthy eating event between 11am and 1pm on the day.

And it is inviting any small businesses from around Fife which would like to be involved to come along and display its wares or give some cookery demonstrations for £25 a table.

Pam Dunn, Maggie’s nutritionist, will be bringing along some simple dishes and nibbles for visitors to try out, and she will also be showing them how to make some of them.

Every Maggie’s Centre follows the ideas about cancer care originally laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks, who the centres are named after.

She believed people needed information, stress-reducing strategies, psychological support and the opportunity to meet other people in similar circumstances in a relaxed and beautiful setting.

All Maggie’s Centres are designed to feel like a home with a big kitchen table at their heart.

Alison Allan, centre head, said: “New visitors often head first for the kitchen table where they can relax with a cup of tea, join in the conversation and meet some of our staff.

“For all visitors, Maggie’s kitchen table is a place where they can talk to people who really understand what it means to be living with cancer.”

David Foster, Maggie’s Fife volunteer, said: “I am delighted to take part in Kitchen Table Day to raise vital funds for the important work that Maggie’s does supporting people living with cancer locally.

“This is an opportunity to get together with the people you care about to celebrate, talk and have fun whilst also making a difference.”