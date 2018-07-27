‘Heroic’ efforts to feed young Fifers during holidays

Fife Council co-leader David Alexander has praised the “heroic” volunteers and charities who stop children from the poorest households going hungry during the school holidays.

As part of Fife Council’s Food in Fife, a number of programmes have been provided for locals, which includes meals and snacks for children and their families.

Cllr Alexander said: “School holidays are a particularly worrying time as many children get free school meals.

“This gap has been recognised and there are schemes over the summer provided by charities, voluntary groups and the third sector who are doing an excellent job.”

The council co-leader called on the Government to step up, saying that the introduction of Universal Credit is having a big impact on communities.

“It’s a damning indictment today that people and children go hungry in one of the richest countries in the world. However, they do.”

In Kirkcaldy, the LinkUp Children’s Summer Programme offers a free hot lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

The Cottage Cafe provides free hot and cold meals for families on low income with children up to 16 years on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays the cafe will provide packed lunch bags.

Happy Days Community Hub allows children to eat for free at lunch time on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dysart St Clair Church Summer Club provides free breakfasts and lunches on Tuesday and Thursdays until August 2.