Hospital ward praised in visit report

Two recommendations have been made to management at Stratheden Hospital following an unannounced visit.

The Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland has released a report following the visit to the Hollyview Ward at the hospital earlier this year.

The report recommends that managers ensure that patients are informed of their rights in relation to specified person’s restrictions.

It also recommends that managers should review the provision of activities in the ward including consideration of dedicated occupational therapy sessions.

The report states that “the patients we spoke to on the ward were positive about their care and treatment and felt that the nurses were approachable and communicative”.

The report also stated that the environment at the ward contributed to “both a positive staff and patient experience”.

Hollyview Ward is an eight-bedded unit based in the grounds of Stratheden Hospital, and is an intensive psychiatric care facility (IPCU).

These facilities provide intensive treatment and intervention to patients who present an increased level of clinical risk and require an increased level of observation.