In Pictures: Race For Life and Pretty Muddy

Hundreds of pink-faced and pink-clad people turned Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park into a sea of pink at the weekend.

The park played host to Pretty Muddy on Saturday, along with Fife’s very first Pretty Muddy Kids event, which between them attracted over 1300 entrants.

And there were another 1000 bodies, including decorated prams, wheelchairs and quite a few dogs in Sunday’s 5k and 10k Race for Life courses.

Burntisland mum Lindsay Blake with her team of 23 family and friends had the honour of pressing the starting horn for Saturday’s event and described the day as “amazing.”

“The atmosphere was brilliant and everyone had a great time,” said the 45-year-old who is now living with cancer for a second time and who told her touching story to participants before the start of the event.

“It was emotional, but I’ve always been open and honest about what is happening to me, and I am glad I did it.”

On Sunday it was the turn of Glenrothes cancer survivor Aileen Blair (68), and her daughter Linsey (37) to start the race, once again in beautiful sunshine.

Aileen said: “I got through cancer and have an amazing family who got me through it.

“But I’ve supported friends through cancer since and sadly lost people to the disease and I know it affects so many people.”

Jennifer Ewing, Race For Life event manager for Fife, said: “I had a real sense of pride being event manager at Race For Life and Pretty Muddy at the weekend as Kirkcaldy is my home town, so seeing your own community come together to raise money for Cancer Research UK and lifesaving research is amazing.

“The two days were really something special, and it all kicked off with a really successful Pretty Muddy Kids event.

“The little ones came with their smiles and enthusiasm, wearing their splashes of pink and each one had their own reason for being there. Seeing their little back signs with their hand-written messages was a powerful thing.

“It really reminded you why we were all there. They loved the course and were delighted to cross the finish line and get their medals. There were lots of proud parents and happy children.

“The atmosphere in Beveridge Park was amazing the whole weekend – everyone seemed to have a great time, from the participants, to the volunteers and everyone watching.

“The beautiful weather definitely helped and added to the occasion. After the race some people stayed and enjoyed picnics and soaked up the atmosphere and cheered others across the finish line.

“The highlight for me was definitely the police getting involved, as we armed them with some super soakers and asked them to fire water at the ladies doing their warm up and just as they set off to run for Pretty Muddy. It was hilarious.

“Also our volunteers over the weekend went above and beyond they were all fab, and their cheers and encouragement is what gets everyone round the course.

“They really were all awesome!

“I want to say a special thank you to each and every one of them.”

Over the two days the Fife participants raised around £185,000 for Cancer Research UK.