Invite to Deaf Awareness Week

Fifers who may be hard of hearing are being invited to participate in Deaf Awareness Week.

Running from May 14-20, anyone living in Fife who is deaf or hard of hearing, together with their families or carers, is invited to come along and meet staff from Fife Health and Social Care Partnership Deaf Communication Service.

Meeting will take place at the following locations;

• Monday, May 14, 9am-12pm at Reception, Victoria Hospital, Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy

• Thursday, May 17, 1pm-4pm at Reception, St Andrews Memorial Hospital, Largo Road, St Andrews

• Friday, May 18, 9am-12pm at Reception, Queen Margaret Hospital, Whitefield Road, Dunfermline

As part of Deaf Awareness Week, staff will be on hand to help people who are Deaf, Deafblind or who have hearing loss, find out what practical advice and support is available.

Hearing loss can lead to difficulties carrying out every day activities, and in some cases, feelings of isolation, embarrassment and loss of self-esteem.

Support can vary from advice on workplace issues to how to access services and generally improve people’s quality of life at home and at work.

Fifers are invited to attend or go to www.fifedirect.org.uk/FifeDCS.

Alternatively you can go to the Deaf Communication Service Facebook page to find out contact details of the team, who will respond to you personally.