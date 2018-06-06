Is it time for Glenrothes to get a cemetery?

As the town nears its 70th birthday later this month the question is being asked: Is it time for Glenrothes to have its own cemetery?

That the call coming from at least one town resident and former Glenrothes Development Corporation employee, who is calling on the prospect of the town being given a designated place within its boundary for people who wish to be laid to rest in the town they live.

“As a long-standing resident of Glenrothes who has spent her life campaigning and working on behalf of the town, I am disappointed that when the inevitable happens – and I hope it’s a long time away – I won’t be put to rest in my hometown,” resident Linda Ballingall told the Gazette.

“Given the size of Glenrothes and the age of its populace, I’m sure there must be many being confronted by family asking the awkward question, ‘Where do you want to go?’

“We have the options of Kirkcaldy, Leslie, Markinch or Kinglassie, but I really feel the time is now right for a suitable space here in the former new town.”

Until December 2016, when the Scottish Government introduced the Burials and Cremations (Scotland) Act, laws affecting the creation and management of graveyards had been largely bound by the original Burial Grounds (Scotland) Act of 1855.

Under the new legislation Fife Council are required to, and already do, provide facilities for the deceased and have the power to create new cemetery areas if deemed required.

Responding to the call for a cemetery to be created for tthe town, Alan Paul, senior manager, Property Services, said: “There aren’t any current proposals to take forward a cemetery in Glenrothes. Glenrothes isn’t the only new town without a cemetery and, in the case of Glenrothes, there are cemeteries located nearby at Leslie and Markinch.

“However, we aim to meet people’s burial wishes and help meet the funeral needs of all our local people.

“Should there be a demand for a local cemetery for the people of Glenrothes, this request would be seriously considered.

“This would also have to be agreed by members.”

With park areas in the central and northern areas of the town, as well as vacant greenspace in other areas of Glenrothes including Petteuchar in the south, it’s thought the town would certainly be able to accommodated such a cemetery if the project was to be taken further.