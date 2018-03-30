Kingdom Centre donates £50K to Shopmobility

More than £50,000 has been donated to Fife Shopmobility by Kingdom Shopping Centre, in the four years the charity has been based there.

The total was donated to the charity by the landlords of the Glenrothes shopping centre as a way of helping those with limited mobility or visual impairment to shop and use other town facilities.

Shopmobility offers a vital service across the Fife region, providing electric scooters and manual aids such as wheelchairs, alongside sighted guides and companion shopping services, free of charge.

Kingdom Shopping Centre manager David Carson said: “Shopmobility is a very important charity that helps hundreds from across the region each week. I’m pleased we’ve been able to donate more than £50,000 in four years.”