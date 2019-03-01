Kirkcaldy filmmaker launches crowdfunder campaign for mental health film

A Kirkcaldy filmmaker has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a new mental health awareness film, which explores coping with depression at Christmas time.

The campaign for ‘Cold’ is looking to raise £1200 to help finish the film, which the team is looking to release in time for Christmas.

Promo art for the film Cold by Kirkcaldy artist Jocasta Mann.

‘Cold’ stars Rowan Birkett as Niamh, a young woman experiencing depression, and explores her relationships with friends with family in the weeks running up to Christmas.

The cast includes a wealth of talent from across Fife and filming is taking place at locations throughout Scotland, including; Kirkcaldy, Stirling and Edinburgh.

Writer and director Gavin Hugh, who runs the Kirkcaldy-based video production business MidgieBite Media as well as working as an assistant to Shona Robison MSP at the Scottish Parliament, is optimistic that the funds can be raised.

“Filming has been going brilliantly, and we’re all really proud of this project,” he said, “the only issue is that filming can be quite expensive at times - particularly when it comes to transport costs, location hire and props! Everyone on the team is a volunteer, so all of the money we’ve spent has been our own.

“The funds raised will be able to help us make the best version of the film that we possibly can, and we’d be delighted to have any support.”

Gavin hopes that the film can help raise awareness of mental health issues at a time when they can often be overlooked.

He added: “Christmas can be a really tough time for so many people, particularly when it comes to mental health.

“If our project can contribute to shining a spotlight on that, then we’ll have achieved what we set out to do.”

Backers of the campaign are being offered a number of tiered rewards in exchange for their support, including; DVDs and Blu Rays of the finished film, prints of the film’s official artwork, and an opportunity to attend the film’s launch event in Kirkcaldy.

Contributions to the campaign for Cold can be made online through Indiegogo, at: www.indiegogo.com/projects/cold-short-film--2#/.