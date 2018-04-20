Kirkcaldy hospital friends count down to 50th anniversary

The Friends of Victoria and Whyteman’s Brae Hospitals is gearing up for a landmark year in 2019.

The charity marks its 50th anniversary next year, and it continues to fundraise to help patients and staff at Kirkcaldy’s two hospitals.

The group was set up to also support Forth Park Maternity Hospital which is now part of the expanded Victoria, and it is led by a committee which is made up of equal numbers of hospital staff and volunteers.

Many readers will recall its summer fetes organised every four years which brought big names from stage and screen to do the opening ceremony.

They included Ronnie Corbett, Jimmy Shand, Molly Weir and, pictured above, Johnny Beattie, who was the special guest in 1987.

The charity has bought equipment and furniture, and, over the last 49 years, it has raised over £500,000.

Its fundraisers continued last week with a screening of the film West Side Story at the Adam Smith Theatre – complete with wine and mini buffet. Thanks are extended to all who attended and supported the event.