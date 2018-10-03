Levenmouth leisure centre closes for £1 million upgrades

Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre has been closed to allow work to start on £1 million upgrades.

Working with Fife Council, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is set to transform the gym and studio spaces to give customers much-improved, dedicated spaces to make getting active even more enjoyable.

The centre will also benefit from additional works that will see upgraded toilets, reception area and decoration to corridors.

The facility is expected to re-open in spring 2019 and the charitable trust is advising customers of alternative trust venues to minimise disruption.

Allan Reid, area leisure manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The planned works for Levenmouth will deliver significant improvements for customers thanks to a more spacious gym, with almost double the floor space of the old one, as well as a new dedicated aerobic studio space. And, there will be disabled access improvements so that there is a fully compliant accessible changing room, refurbishment of wet and dry changing areas, including showers, and public toilets.

“I would advise customers to visit our website for information on alterative facilities and programmes while the centre is closed. We will be keeping customers updated on progress of the works on social media too.”