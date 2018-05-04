Marie Curie discussions moving forward

Representatives from Fife Health & Social Care Partnership and Marie Curie have met to discuss the future design of the Marie Curie Nursing Service in Fife.

The workshop was the next stage in developing and shaping what the service could look like.

Marie Curie announced in March that it would not renew its contract with the partnership, set to end in May, to provide palliative care services in the Kingdom over concerns it had with the terms of the new contract.

However, Marie Curie and the partnership later announced that they would be working through the concerns, with the hope of working together in the years ahead.

Speaking after the workshop, Claire Dobson, divisional general manager (west) at the partnership said: “The day was really positive and discussions reflected the enthusiasm to work together.

“With everyone working together the aim is to ensure people in Fife are able to access high quality palliative and end of life care whilst ensuring any service we develop is sustainable and fit for the future. Both agencies face increasing demand and we must be able to adapt to need.

“I am hopeful that through these constructive discussions a detailed agreement can be reached.”