MND charity to invest £250,000 in new holiday lodge in Fife

MND Scotland is to invest a quarter of a million pounds in creating a new accessible lodge in north east Fife.

The state-of-the-art disabled-friendly lodge will begin construction towards the end of 2018 and has been specially designed with MND in mind.

The lodge will open in March 2019 at Clayton Caravan Park, and will replace the charity’s holiday caravan which will close permanently in October 2018.

It aims to provide families affected by MND, and other disabilities, with a chance to take a break from their normal routine and to enjoy a break together.

The lodge, which will be able to sleep seven people, will include a ceiling track hoist, a portable hoist with universal slings, fully-adjustable bed, and more.

Craig Stockton, MND Scotland’s chief executive, said: “I’m delighted to reveal that MND Scotland is investing a quarter of a million pounds into our accessible holiday service for people affected by MND.

“Due to the physical progression of MND, it can often be challenging for families to take the time out for a break they may desperately need.

“That’s why the new Clayton Lodge has been purpose designed to prioritise space and comfort, fitted with an array of helpful adaptations suitable for people with MND and other disabilities.”