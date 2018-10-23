New childhood cancer drop in centre opens in Fife

A Cupar teenager, who beat leukaemia, has opened the first childhood cancer drop-in centre in Fife.

Toby’s Magical Journey drop-in centre, on Bonnygate, provides information about childhood cancer, offers support, and has room to host events and activities.

It was opened by Toby Etheridge (13), who was given the all clear in April – three years after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia just before Christmas 2014.

The aim of the centre is to offer children with cancer and their families support, whether that comes in the form of advice and information or a space to relax.

You might also be interested in:

Fife boy stabbed teacher in the neck with a pencil

Protests over Kirkcaldy strip club plans

Now and then: Marks and Spencer in busy Kirkcaldy High Street 1978

“Maggie’s is phenomenal in what they do, however, they are more adult-orientated,” Toby’s mum, Alison, explained.

“Sick Kids is a bit out of the way. And that’s it. There are lots of families in Fife and nowhere for them to go.

“Toby wants to raise awareness of childhood cancer, but he also wanted a place for children, or a parent, or grandparent, to go. Or anyone who wants to find out more.

“Because we’ve been through that experience, through our journey – which we are still on – we understand.

“What is quite nice is to be visible, where people can pop in and say hello. It’s nice to have to that. I’m excited and so is Toby. This is something he’s wanted to do for a long time.”

Toby’s Magical Journey is already planning events for the centre.

A Hallowe’en party, bingo, and magic show will be hosted there, while Santa will also be setting up a grotto there later in the year.

The opening of the centre marks six months since Toby was given the all clear in April.

Alison said it was “phenomenal” but that it had been a “bumpy road”.

Toby’s Magical Journey drop-in centre can be found on 126 Bonnygate.

It is open 10am-4pm, between Tuesday and Saturday.

If you would like support or information outside of these hours, contact 0747 887 5574 or visit the Toby’s Magical Journey website.