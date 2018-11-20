New green gym launches on Kirkcaldy prom

A new outdoor green gym has been created on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade.

Hawthorn Heights, which was appointed as the contractor for the facility, finished installing the equipment earlier this month.

The two air walkers and a cross trainer, which cost just over £19,000, are located on the raised area opposite Volunteers Green on the sea side of the prom.

Donald Grant, community manager (Kirkcaldy), Fife Council’s communities and neighbourhoods service, said: “The Esplanade is a popular area in Kirkcaldy. Figures from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust show increases in the numbers of walkers/joggers in the area.

“This new equipment (two air walkers and a cross trainer) will help get more people physically active, and boost stamina as well as promote wellbeing by enabling people to relieve stress. Work was completed on November 9.”

He added: “The idea for the green gym was developed by the Waterfront Group, which was set up by Kirkcaldy Ambitions Partnership to take forward suggestions generated at a public consultation in June 2016.”