New help for Fifers who want to quit smoking

Fifers keen to quit smoking will get new help this week.

Advisers will be on hand to give advice to shoppers as a roadshow hits the Kingdom.

Quit Your Way will visit Asda Glenrothes on Tuesday, Asda Dunfermline on Wednesday, and then back to Glenrothes for a stop at Lidl on Sunday as part of a national tour, offering support to help smokers get through the first 72 hours of quitting, and beyond.

For some, that timespan can be particularly tough as the body starts to crave nicotine, but research shows that, with the right support, smokers are twice as likely to stop smoking for good.

The pop-up advice station, set to visit 19 locations across Scotland, will signpost people to the free Quit Your Way service, which provides people who are thinking about quitting with individually tailored advice, either over the phone or online.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of health charity ASH Scotland, said: “Making that choice for yourself is key. Some smokers just stop, and find it easier than they thought. For others it can take a number of tries to find out what works best. Each time you try, you will learn something about yourself.’’